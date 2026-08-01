Shops in Parry's Corner, Sowcarpet roll down shutters over harassment by GST officials

A pooja shop owner vented their frustrations, "The situation has got out of hand in recent years. They will turn off CCTVs. We are businessmen and we have dignity. If there are any evasions, we will pay a fine. But harassing us will not be tolerated. I won't be paying bribes anymore." They further claimed that officials had entered residential portions attached to commercial establishments and intimidated people.

The bandh saw shops remain closed across several key wholesale and trading hubs, including Sowcarpet, Parrys Corner, Park Town and Ritchie Street, affecting business activity for the day. Individual shop owners and members of various merchant associations participated in the shutdown. They maintained that inspections should be carried out only after verifying records and that any unpaid GST or penalties should be collected strictly in accordance with the law. They also sought protection to prevent officials from entering residential areas attached to commercial premises unless legally warranted.