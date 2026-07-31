GST officials rescued after traders confine inspection team in Sowcarpet

Following the incident, police escorted the officials to the Elephant Gate Police Station and launched a search for those involved based on a complaint filed by the GST department.

According to police, the inspection began around 4 pm at Mahipal Stainless on Mint Street. The team was led by GST Superintendent Nishanth and included Inspectors Azeez, Sushil and three other officials.

Around 7 pm, nearly 300 traders and members of the Steel Market Association gathered outside the premises and surrounded the officials. The traders objected to the inspection, alleging that the audit was illegal. They insisted that senior GST officials, including the Commissioner, visit the spot and explain the purpose of the inspection before the team would be allowed to leave.