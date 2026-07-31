GST officials rescued after traders confine inspection team in Sowcarpet

CHENNAI: A team of Goods and Services Tax (GST) officials was rescued by Chennai Police after they were allegedly confined inside a stainless steel shop by a large group of traders during an inspection on Mint Street in Sowcarpet on Thursday evening.
Following the incident, police escorted the officials to the Elephant Gate Police Station and launched a search for those involved based on a complaint filed by the GST department.
According to police, the inspection began around 4 pm at Mahipal Stainless on Mint Street. The team was led by GST Superintendent Nishanth and included Inspectors Azeez, Sushil and three other officials.
Around 7 pm, nearly 300 traders and members of the Steel Market Association gathered outside the premises and surrounded the officials. The traders objected to the inspection, alleging that the audit was illegal. They insisted that senior GST officials, including the Commissioner, visit the spot and explain the purpose of the inspection before the team would be allowed to leave.
As the officials were unable to leave the premises, they sought police assistance. Personnel from the Elephant Gate Police Station initially attempted to resolve the situation through negotiations with the traders.
When the discussions failed to yield a breakthrough, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Flower Bazaar, reached the spot around 8 pm and held further talks with representatives of the traders. The GST officials were subsequently released and escorted safely to the Elephant Gate Police Station.
Based on the complaint lodged by the GST officials, the Elephant Gate Police registered an inquiry and detained at least six persons for question.