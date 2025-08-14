Shifting work timings, biometric attendance take toll on Anna University staff

CHENNAI: Anna University rolled out biometric attendance in October 2024 to ensure prompt attendance. Recently, the University drew a new set of norms, which drew flak from various quarters.

The biometric system was introduced with the aim of making all faculty promptly enter duty every day. Until then, faculty, administrative and temporary staff were signing registers to mark attendance.

Under the new norms, the University announced different timings for each department. The working hours of the university office/administrative centres/dean's offices were 10 am to 5.45 pm every day.

For university departments and research centres, the timings have been set up from 8.15 am to 4.30 pm. The department functioning time has been allotted from 8.30 am to 4:30 pm, with a grace time of ten minutes till 8.40 am.

However, per the timetable issued by the College of Engineering, Guindy (CEG), the classes start at 8.30 am and go on till 4.45 pm; 15 minutes after the closing time mandated by the university. Moreover, last year, the university insisted that the faculty report to work at 9 am.

The advancement in the opening time has put many at a disadvantage. A temporary staff member said, "Staff residing in the university quarters nearby need not concern themselves with the timing.

However, other staff, residing far off, will be stressed to report work in urgency to avoid loss of pay."

With the phase II work of Metro Rail plaguing the city, most are wary of the timing change. Importantly, the temporary staff allege that they will lose a day’s pay even if they report to work a minute late.

“With the introduction of biometric attendance, the temporary staff, both teaching and non-teaching, are pushed further into adversity. With many reporting to work from Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and far off, the reporting time being 8.30 am is unfair. We request that the university look into the issue," noted a temporary staff member.

The University officials did not respond when contacted.