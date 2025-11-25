Shifting of Mandaveli terminus leaves MTC staff without basic amenities

CHENNAI: The temporary relocation of the Mandaveli bus terminus has left Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) staff operating without essentials such as shelter, drinking water and toilets.

The original Mandaveli site has been handed over to Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) for the construction of a new metro station, a modernised bus terminus and two commercial complexes.

To facilitate these works, MTC has diverted its services across three locations from August 27. Since then, routes 21, 41D, 49K and S5 have been operating from the Mandaveli MRTS station on Sringeri Mutt Road, route 49F from the Foreshore Estate terminus, and routes 12M and 5B from a point near Luz Corner.

While Foreshore Estate was a regular terminus, it had basic amenities, which is missing at the temporary locations. At Sringeri Mutt Road, buses are parked along the roadside, a time keeper office has been set up on a pedestrian plaza, and only three plastic seats have been provided for staff. At Luz Corner, the 5B and 12M services share an existing bus stop with other MTC services, offering no dedicated resting space or facilities.

During a visit to Sringeri Mutt Road, crew members were seen using buses as cover to relieve themselves in the absence of toilets. “If the shifting had been planned better, at least a mobile toilet and a small shelter could have been arranged,” an MTC employee said. “Working during heavy rain or harsh sunlight is extremely difficult.”

When contacted, MTC managing director T Prabushankar, said that the arrangement was only temporary. “We have made arrangements for a toilet at the Mandaveli station. If we receive a request from staff at the temporary locations, we are ready to provide facilities,” he added.

As the modernisation of the Mandaveli hub progresses, bus crews continue to manage operations under challenging conditions.