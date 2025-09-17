Shelter for canines, GCC tightens leash

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is in the process of identifying land on the outskirts of the city to house up to 500 aggressive, rabid, or suspected rabid dogs. The move, sources said, comes after a Supreme Court interim order on August 22, which directed that such dogs must be kept in dedicated facilities and not released back on the streets.

According to the top court's order, local bodies must also designate a single spot in each ward for feeding stray dogs, with food to be given only at those points.

While this plan is still in the works, GCC has put out other updates on its stray dog control programme.

It administered anti-rabies vaccination to 46,122 dogs in August, while deworming medication camps were held across five zones, including Manali, Madhavaram, Tondiarpet, Alandur and Adyar. The special drive was launched by Mayor R Priya on August 9, which the Corporation described as aimed at building a rabies-free city.

For sterilisation, GCC said its five existing centres together handle about 115 surgeries a day, before dogs are released back in their neighbourhoods. To increase capacity, 10 new centres are being established across different zones, while existing facilities in Pulianthope, Lloyds Colony and Kannammapet are being expanded with more kennels.

Dogs that undergo sterilisation are fitted with QR-coded collars and microchips, recording details of where they were caught, vaccinated and released. So far, 12,255 dogs have been tagged in this manner.

On the staffing side, GCC reported that 16 veterinary assistant surgeons — 11 on contract, five sterilisation surgeons — 78 dog catchers, and 105 centre staff are currently being engaged. Three veterinarians from the Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board have been assigned to monitor the work

The Corporation has also said it is tightening rules for pet ownership. Licensing has been made mandatory, with 13,287 licences issued so far through online and WhatsApp applications. Microchipping is now compulsory at the time of licence issue. Owners who abandon animals or allow them to foul public spaces without cleaning up risk penalties, and dogs must be kept on leashes or muzzles in public places.

---

BARKING MAD

1,80,157 — Stray dogs in Chennai (2024 census)

1,34,674 — Anti-rabies vaccinations (since 2021; 88,439 strays, 46,235 pets)

71,475 — Sterilisations done

12,255 — Dogs microchipped

13,287 — Pet licences issued (till Sept 2025)