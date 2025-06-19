Shallots, beans get costlier; check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on June 19

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at Chennai's Koyambedu Wholesale Market recorded moderate fluctuations on June 19 (Thursday), with few items witnessing notable changes.

According to traders at the market, broad beans registered a sharp price decrease by Rs 30, dropping from Rs 60 per kg on June 15 to Rs 30 per kg today.

Shallots (small onion) and beans each recorded a price increase of Rs 10. Shallots, which were priced at Rs 50 per kg on June 15, are now selling for Rs 60 per kg. The price of beans has risen from Rs 40 to Rs 50 per kg.

The price of Ooty carrots has increased by Rs 5, now priced at Rs 45 per kg, compared to Rs 40 on June 15. Also, potato prices have gone up by Rs 4, from Rs 26 earlier to Rs 30 per kg today.

On the other hand, beetroot, radish, and ginger witnessed price drops of Rs 10 today. Beetroot prices fell from Rs 60 to Rs 50 per kg, radish from Rs 40 to Rs 30 per kg, and ginger from Rs 50 to Rs 40 per kg.

Staple vegetables such as onions, tomatoes, and potatoes have recorded only marginal price changes in recent days.

Other vegetable prices on June 19: Peas at Rs 150/kg, garlic Rs 130/kg, lemon steady at Rs 50/kg. Raw mangoes Rs 15, green chillies Rs 30, coconut Rs 56. Capsicum Rs 60; coloured capsicum Rs 80/kg.