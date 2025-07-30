Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|30 July 2025 6:34 PM IST
    Shailendra Singh takes over as Chennai DRM
    Shailendra Singh assumed charge as the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Chennai Division (Daily Thanthi)

    CHENNAI: Shailendra Singh, a 1995-batch officer of the Indian Railway Service of Signal Engineers (IRSSE), assumed charge as the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Chennai Division, Southern Railway, on July 29.

    He had earlier served as Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM) in Secunderabad Division and as General Manager at RailTel Corporation of India Limited (RCIL), Secunderabad.

    Singh brings over 20 years of experience in railway signalling systems, testing and commissioning, and project engineering.

    An alumnus of Government Engineering College, Jabalpur, he holds a degree in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering. He succeeds B Vishwanath Eerya in the post.

    Shailendra SinghChennai Divisional Railway ManagerIndian Railway
    DTNEXT Bureau

