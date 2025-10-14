Sewage water released on main road at SIDCO Nagar irks commuters

CHENNAI: Residents and commuters in SIDCO Nagar, Villivakkam, are raising serious concerns over the Greater Chennai Corporation’s (GCC) management of storm water drain (SWD) work on the 4th Main Road.

The primary issue is the release of sewage water onto the street, which they allege mixed with stagnated rainwater, causing significant discomfort and health problems.

The ongoing SWD construction on the 300-metre stretch for the past two months has reducing road space significantly. Residents like P Balaji from Korattur have requested GCC to carry out the work at night and avoid releasing water in the morning. Venkatesan, a SIDCO Nagar resident, highlighted the risk to pedestrians and inconvenience for school kids, as three schools, a hostel, and temples are located on the road.

However, a CMWSSB official offered a different explanation: “On Saturday, a sewer line was accidentally damaged during SWD work leading to stagnation. While the water supply was temporarily stopped and later restored, the water currently being released is stagnated rainwater from the SWD, not sewage.”

Ward 94 Councillor attributed the practice of releasing water onto the road to the area’s topography. “SIDCO Nagar is a low-lying area, and the GCC is constructing a new SWD to alleviate flooding. The previous system of pipes, which directed rainwater to an old drain, was frequently damaged by vehicles, necessitating the current approach,” he explained.

The situation remains a point of contention between the residents and civic authorities.