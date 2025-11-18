Sewage stagnation in incomplete SWD at Neelankarai irks residents

CHENNAI: Residents of Saraswathi Nagar in Neelankarai have raised concerns over stagnant sewage water accumulating in the incomplete storm water drain (SWD) along several stretches of the locality.

The situation is particularly severe on the Ruby Complex Main Road, where the halted SWD work has been barricaded, blocking the entrance to Acon Flats and creating a mosquito menace that residents say is affecting children’s health.

According to residents, SWD construction has been stalled for more than a month, leaving an open trench in front of Acon Flats in the Ruby Complex. As a result, sewage and rainwater have been stagnating at the entrance of the building.

“This stagnant water has become extremely hazardous. Mosquito breeding has increased drastically, and several residents, including children and elderly people, have started falling ill. The waterlogged entrance has made it dangerous and almost impossible for us to step out safely,” said TJ Jina, a resident of Saraswathi Nagar.

Echoing this concern, S Poovanganam said the situation posed a serious public health risk. “Two weeks ago, a two-year-old child fell ill. Many residents believe the stagnant sewage water may be contributing to an increase in vector borne diseases,” she said.

Other residents pointed out the safety hazards caused by the open drain. “Who will be accountable if a child falls into the drain?” one resident asked, and urged officials to cover the drain with concrete slabs to prevent any untoward accidents. “During the monsoon, water stagnated up to knee level on the Ruby Complex Main Road.”

An official from the Metro Water board told DT Next that the underground sewage connection works were under way in Palavakkam, Kottivakkam and Neelankarai. “In these areas, the public continues to discharge sewage water into the SWDs. Based on requests from civic officials, Metro Water will deploy vehicles to drain the water,” the official said.

A senior Corporation official said he would “direct the area engineers to cover the open drain with slabs to ensure safe access for residents”.