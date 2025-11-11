Sewage overflow triggers month-long sanitation crisis in Arumbakkam

CHENNAI: Residents of Panchali Amman Street in Arumbakkam have been grappling with a severe sanitation crisis for more than a month, as sewage continues to overflow along the stretch, leaving the area with a foul stench and posing serious health risks.

According to residents, the problem began after an illegal and damaged sewage connection from a nearby building started discharging wastewater into the storm water drain.

The 1.5-km long Panchali Amman Street has been inundated with sewage, particularly near the Kannappar Street junction. The leak is said to originate from a house where more than 30 migrant workers from northern States are living on rent.

Residents said that when they approached the Corporation, officials redirected the complaint to Metro Water, citing jurisdiction. Although Metro Water authorities undertook some repair work, the issue persists, they added.

Repeated phone calls, petitions and complaints through social media have not brought a permanent solution, residents said. With several residential buildings and an old-age home in the vicinity, they fear that stagnant sewage could soon lead to the spread of diseases.

Repeated phone calls to the assistant engineer of Metro Water went unanswered.