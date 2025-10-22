Sewage mixes with rainwater, leaves Tambaram a stinking cesspool

CHENNAI: Several areas in Tambaram were inundated by sewage-mixed rainwater after the heavy rainfall on Tuesday, causing severe inconvenience to the public.

The Shanmugam Road market area, one of the busiest commercial areas in Tambaram, was submerged in sewage-mixed storm water. Shopkeepers and traders were forced to stand in the stinking water, while customers were shocked to see fruits and vegetables soaked in sewage.

Even major roads, including the Chennai–Tiruchy National Highway, Tambaram–Velachery road, and Pallavaram–Pammal–Kundrathur road, were flooded. In Irumbuliyur, the service road remained under water, while residents of Krishna Nagar and Jerusalem Nagar were confined to their homes.

In Chengalpattu, the bus stand was surrounded by sewage water, and passengers were forced to wade through it to reach buses.

Several residents pointed out how most storm water drains remained blocked despite the government issuing orders to desilt them.

Activists and residents urged Tambaram Corporation officials to inspect the affected areas and take urgent steps to prevent sewage contamination and improve drainage systems.