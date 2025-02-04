Severe fog delays EMU train services on Chennai Beach- Chengalpattu route

CHENNAI: Due to the persistent fog in the city, suburban electric trains from Chennai beach- Chengalpattu route have been delayed compared to the usual schedule.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the train services are delayed by 15 minutes from the normal schedule.

Meanwhile, this has affected even motorists who have been forced to put their headlights on.

Earlier, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) stated that the city would experience shallow to moderate fog/mist during the morning hours.