Set in Chennai, The Indian In Me shows Anglo-Indian connections

CHENNAI: Helmed by Nigel Foote, The Indian In Me is an English-language short film set in a suburb in Chennai. It revolves around an old Anglo-Indian man Richard Walters. On his deathbed, he realises that he was ashamed of his Indian connections and ancestry. As he lies dying on the last day of his life, he apologises to his grandson’s Indian wife Shanthi, for his racist behaviour. Prejudices, jealousy and disparities surface and add confusion to Richard’s last-minute attempt to make good. During his last breath, he whispers Mary Rani, the name of his nanny. The family drama stars Harry MacLure, Allan Coyne, Aarti Desai, Richard Johnson, Keshav and Vimal.

