Begin typing your search...

    Serial offender held for cheating student of Rs 10,000

    The victim, 18-year-old Sai Pradeesh, was withdrawing cash at a Nungambakkam facility when a man posing as a bank employee took Rs 10,000 from him, promising verification, and then fled.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|28 Oct 2025 10:29 AM IST
    Serial offender held for cheating student of Rs 10,000
    X
    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: A serial offender was arrested on Monday for cheating a college student at an ATM in the city.

    The victim, 18-year-old Sai Pradeesh, was withdrawing cash at a Nungambakkam facility when a man posing as a bank employee took Rs 10,000 from him, promising verification, and then fled.

    Based on the student's complaint, the police arrested 55-year-old Ramesh from Madhavaram and recovered the stolen money.

    The investigation revealed Ramesh is a habitual offender with at least ten prior cases. He was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.

    Bank employeescheatingPolice arrested
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X