Serial offender held for cheating student of Rs 10,000

CHENNAI: A serial offender was arrested on Monday for cheating a college student at an ATM in the city.



The victim, 18-year-old Sai Pradeesh, was withdrawing cash at a Nungambakkam facility when a man posing as a bank employee took Rs 10,000 from him, promising verification, and then fled.



Based on the student's complaint, the police arrested 55-year-old Ramesh from Madhavaram and recovered the stolen money.



The investigation revealed Ramesh is a habitual offender with at least ten prior cases. He was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.