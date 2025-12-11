Serial offender hacked to death by armed gang in Ennore

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old rowdy was hacked to death by a gang on Ennore Expressway near Kaladipet in Tiruvottiyur on Wednesday. The deceased, Sathya, was a 'B-category rowdy' and a resident of Nethaji Nagar, Ennore.

Multiple cases are pending against him at Tiruvottiyur and Ennore police stations, and the murder is suspected to be an act of revenge by a rival gang, the police said.

An armed gang arrived on two bikes and rounded up Sathya, and when he tried to flee, they cornered him near Tiruchinankuppam and attacked him with a knife, according to police sources. The assailants inflicted a series of cuts on Sathya's head, back, and face before fleeing the scene, causing him to die on the spot, police said.

The Tiruvottiyur police reached the scene on information and recovered Sathya's body and sent it to the Government Stanley hospital for postmortem.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the murder was to exact revenge for the murder of one Vijay in Ennore in 2023, in which Sathya was the main accused. Search is under way to apprehend the accused.