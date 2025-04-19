Begin typing your search...

    19 April 2025
    SEE PICS: Southern Railway launches first AC EMU train in Chennai
    Chennai's first air-conditioned EMU service began operations on the Chennai Beach–Chengalpattu route on Saturday (Photos: Hemanathan M) 

    CHENNAI: Southern Railway launched its first AC suburban electric train in Chennai on Saturday, featuring 12 air-conditioned coaches.

    The train will operate between Chennai Beach and Chengalpattu, with stops at key stations including Egmore, Tambaram, and Paranur.

    The first air-conditioned EMU train departed from Chennai Beach at 7 am on Saturday, as confirmed in an official release from Southern Railway.

    The inaugural journey concluded with celebrations and sweet distribution at Chengalpattu.

    Train no 49003/49004 and Train no 49005/49006, Chennai Beach- Chengalpattu-Chennai Beach air conditioned EMU services will be available in both directions on all days, except Sundays.


