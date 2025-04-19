SEE PICS: Southern Railway launches first AC EMU train in Chennai

CHENNAI: Southern Railway launched its first AC suburban electric train in Chennai on Saturday, featuring 12 air-conditioned coaches.

The train will operate between Chennai Beach and Chengalpattu, with stops at key stations including Egmore, Tambaram, and Paranur.

The first air-conditioned EMU train departed from Chennai Beach at 7 am on Saturday, as confirmed in an official release from Southern Railway.

The inaugural journey concluded with celebrations and sweet distribution at Chengalpattu.

Train no 49003/49004 and Train no 49005/49006, Chennai Beach- Chengalpattu-Chennai Beach air conditioned EMU services will be available in both directions on all days, except Sundays.





