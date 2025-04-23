Security intensified at Chennai Central following Kashmir terror attack

CHENNAI: In the wake of the recent terror attack in Kashmir, security measures have been intensified at the Chennai Central Railway Station to ensure the safety of passengers and staff.

According to a Thanthi TV report, police personnel have been deployed across the station premises, and rigorous checks are being conducted on passenger belongings.

Officials are also checking passengers’ belongings and carrying out inspections on trains.

Terrorists struck at a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists, and injuring several others.