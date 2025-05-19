Searching for bodies, rescuers find 125 sovereign gold, Rs 10 lakh from Sathankulam well

MADURAI: Hours after the deadly accident after a van plunged into a roadside well at Meerankulam in Sathankulam on Saturday evening, the fire and rescue services personnel recovered five bodies from the well and 80 sovereigns of gold and cash of around Rs 10 lakh.

In the subsequent search operation on Sunday, the personnel recovered two bags that contained 45 sovereigns of gold, cell phone, and cash from the well, said the district fire officer K Ganesan, adding that the search operation in the wake of the fatal accident lasted till 10.45 pm on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Vasantha (50), Moses (50), Ravi (55), Gracia Kiruba (48) and a one and a half-year-old Shiny. The victims belonged to a family from Sengalipalayam, Coimbatore. Those who escaped are Gershom (29), Jenitta Esther (23), and Shiny Kirubakaran (26), sources said. On the fateful day, they left for Thoothukudi to attend a church festival near Sathankulam by van.

Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Thoothukudi MP paid respects to the deceased and consoled the grieving relatives at Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital on Sunday. Tirunelveli Collector R Sukumar and Dean of Medical College C Revathi Balan were also present.

Further sources said Fisheries Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan, on behalf of the government, offered a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the DFO in recognition of the service delivered by the dedicated TNFRS personnel at the accident site.