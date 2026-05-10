Search on for trespasser for cutting woman's earlobes

CHENNAI: The police have launched a search for a trespasser who entered a house near Ponneri and attacked an elderly woman and fled with her earrings while she was asleep. Investigations revealed that the stolen earrings were imitation jewellery and not actual gold.
The victim, Lakshmi, a widow, was sleeping inside her house with the door left open for ventilation when the incident occurred around midnight, police said.
She lived alone.
The intruder cut both her earlobes and snatched the earrings she was wearing before fleeing the spot. Lakshmi woke up after experiencing severe pain and raised an alarm.
Neighbours and relatives living nearby rushed to the house and found her bleeding from both ears. She was admitted to the Ponneri Government Hospital for treatment.
Based on information received, the Ponneri police visited the scene and launched an investigation. The police said the stolen earrings were imitation ornaments.
A special team was formed to identify and arrest the suspect. Police were examining surveillance footage from nearby areas and collecting information from residents as part of the investigation.