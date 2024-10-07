Scolded by mother for coming home drunk, 16-year-old dies by suicide in Koyambedu

CHENNAI: A 16-year-old boy died by suicide after he was reportedly scolded by his mother for frequently coming home drunk.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the deceased, Vasantakumar lived with his mother Silambarasi in Koyambedu. His parents were estranged. Silambarasi has been working at a private shopping complex in Anna Nagar to support Vasantakumar’s education. However, the teenager, who had not passed Class 10, was staying at home.

During this time, Vasantakumar developed a drinking habit and used to spend his days drinking with friends, which his mother strongly disapproved of. Recently, he went out and got very drunk, and returned home late, for which he was sharply reprimanded by his mother, the report added.

Upset by this, he called his friend and told him he wanted to take his own life and hung up. Shocked, his friends quickly rushed to a sewage treatment plant in Koyambedu where Vasantakumar had gone off to. However, despite their attempts to calm him down, he broke free from their hold and jumped into a well there, and drowned to death.

The Koyambedu police were notified and recovered Vasantakumar's body. It was sent to the Kilpauk Government Hospital for a post-mortem exam, and further investigations are ongoing.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102.