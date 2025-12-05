Schools to function in Chennai on Saturday to compensate rain holidays

CHENNAI: Schools in Chennai will remain open on Saturday (December 6) to make up for the three consecutive rain holidays declared earlier this week due to Cyclone Ditwah’s heavy showers.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the Chennai District Chief Educational Officer announced that the working Saturday has been mandated to recover the academic days lost on December 2, 3 and 4.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, classes will be conducted following the Wednesday timetable.