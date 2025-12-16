School van gutted in fire near Tambaram

CHENNAI: A private school van was completely gutted in a fire near Tambaram on Monday night.

The van belongs to Zion Chadwick (21) of Santhosapuram near Tambaram, a college student who operates the van as a part-time occupation. Zion had parked the vehicle outside his house after dropping off schoolchildren on Monday evening.

Around 11 pm, thick smoke emanated from the van and, in minutes, it was engulfed in flame. Zion and his neighbours attempted to douse the fire. On information, firefighters from the Medavakkam fire station rushed and brought the blaze under control. There were no casualties reported but a major portion of the van had been destroyed.

The Selaiyur police visited the spot and registered a case. Preliminary investigations revealed that the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit in the vehicle's battery.