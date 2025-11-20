School Education Minister inaugurates Children's Science Park at Anna Centenary Library

CHENNAI: School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi inaugurated a Children's Science Park at Anna Centenary Library (ACL) here on Wednesday. The minister also presented the 'Good Librarian Award' and 'Library Enthusiast Award' to staff and members of public libraries during the event.

Recognising the work done by the members on behalf of the Directorate of Public Libraries, Minister Mahesh Poyyamozhi presented the Dr SR Aranganathan Award (good librarian award) to 40 people and the Reader Circle Award (library enthusiast award) to 25 people. He also presented shields to 12 libraries that have the highest number of members and patrons, and collected the highest donations.

In the Children's Science Park, the department has introduced various products for children to use and learn. These include kinetic sculptures, augmented reality sandbox, aanatodyne table, optical illusion, equipment to understand muscle power, magnetic power, tautochromeeffect, earthquake table, slot car, etc.

Some of the other products include reading speed calculator, Jacob's ladder, plasma ball, conical section model, electricity generating bicycle, Van de Graff generator, and electricity generating bicycle.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the event, the minister termed the initiatives undertaken by the School Education Department as path-breaking and in line with the Dravidian model.

"Focusing solely on the development, the School Education Department has implemented path-breaking schemes so far. Also, with the special focus on data and development, the schemes are in line with the Dravidian model. Many of the schemes implemented for the welfare of students have also been appreciated by other states and even other countries," said the minister.