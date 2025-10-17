Save Ennore Creek campaign govt’s unfulfilled promises, violations

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s promises to restore the Ennore wetlands and improve living conditions in the region remain largely unfulfilled, according to a new report card released by the Save Ennore Creek Campaign on Thursday.

The assessment, which reviewed the work of 22 government departments, has given the State an overall score of just 9%, highlighting widespread non-compliance with court orders, incomplete projects, and poor inter-departmental coordination.

“The failure to enforce pollution rules or comply with court orders makes the government complicit in the mass poisoning of local communities,” said Justice (retd) D Hariparanthaman, who released the report along with Prof Kalpana Karunakaran, IIT Madras, and Ennore residents.

The report observed that while the government made a series of public announcements following the 2023 oil spill and ammonia leak, most of promised actions have either stalled or worsened conditions on the ground. Dredging by the Public Works Department was carried out without following the National Institute of Ocean Technology’s recommended design, leaving large sections of the river undredged and sand piled near fishing routes, restricting both water flow and movement of boats. Restoration by the Forest Department has also failed to meet ecological standards, with mangroves planted on debris-laden land and existing bird habitats destroyed.

The report’s analysis of continuous emission data from November 2024 to January 2025 shows that none of the three thermal power stations – NCTPS I, II, and NTECL Vallur met emission norms during the period. “Fly-ash leaks from pipelines continue, even from sections recently replaced. Almost everyone living in Ennore suffers breathing problems. Here, they are fixing the pipe which emits toxic ash with plastic covers,” lamented a resident. “Meanwhile, Charru Mussels are reportedly not removed fully for more than three years after the promise.”

Residents pointed out that court orders on fly-ash removal, restoration of wetlands, and the removal of illegal debris and concrete structures have not been followed through. The State Coastal Zone Management Authority and the Chief Secretary’s office responsible for oversight were rated zero for compliance.

Residents also highlighted apathy over civic and health infrastructure needs which has been happening at “snail pace”. “The upgradation of the Kathivakkam Primary Health Centre has seen little progress, sewage continues to be released into the creek, and local markets and livelihood plans proceed without consulting us,” they fumed.

With an overall score of just 11% across 11 categories, the report concluded that Ennore has become a test case for whether TN will follow its own laws before announcing new projects in one of Chennai’s most fragile landscapes.

Ennore Report Card 2025

Wetland Protection - Restoration 4% – Fail

Eco-restoration incomplete; wetlands still being lost to new projects.

Pollution Control - Regulation 5% – Fail

Fly-ash leaks persist; thermal plants violate emission norms.

Encroachment Removal - Creek Clearance 8% – Fail

Dumped debris and illegal structures remain uncleared.

Sewage Diversion - Water Quality 10% – Fail

Untreated sewage continues to enter the creek; no STP upgrades.

Solid Waste - Sanitation Management Nil

Promised clean-up and bin installations not implemented.

Flood - Drainage Management 12% – Fail

Dredging incomplete; faulty design worsened flow.

Health, Infrastructure - Welfare 20% – Fail

PHC upgradation pending; poor local amenities.

Livelihood - Skill Development 1% – Fail

Job fairs symbolic; no sustained training or employment.

Industrial - Safety Audits 7% – Fail

Carrying-capacity and safety studies not initiated.

Ash Management - Remediation 5% – Fail

DPR delayed; leaks and ash deposits remain.