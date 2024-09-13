Sanitary pad vending machines at women's colleges working fine, TN govt tells HC

CHENNAI: The State submitted before the Madras High Court that all the sanitary napkin vending machines at government and government-aided women’s colleges are now working properly as a reply to a suo motu case initiated following an article published by the Tamil daily newspaper, Dina Thanthi.

The first division bench of acting Chief Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice PB Balaji took suo motu cognizance of the news article published in Dina Thanthi and stated that the sanitary napkin vending machines installed in various government schools and colleges are not in the condition to use by the students.

Following the suo motu initiation, the directorate of collegiate education filed a status report with photographs stating that the vending machines are now working properly.

During 2017-2018, the State procured 108 vending machines and installed 89 iMadras High Courtn government colleges, said the report.

It also stated that the Higher Education department has announced in the Assembly that separate restrooms for female students will be set up in all government arts and science colleges at Rs 5 lakh each.

The report added that the government is taking all necessary steps to provide a healthy and hygienic environment in colleges. After recording the report the bench directed the school education department to file a status report regarding the same issue at government schools and posted the matter to September 26 for further submission.