'Safe Chennai’ drives home youth’s role in women’s safety

The programme, organised by the Corporation’s Gender and Policy Lab at Victoria Public Hall as part of Madras Day celebrations, brought together students for discussions on safe travel, civic responsibility, bystander responsibility and the role of young people in improving public safety.

The programme also sought to give students an opportunity to share their views on safety. A student-led play highlighting women’s safety in public spaces and public transport was staged as part of the programme. This was followed by a discussion titled ‘Champion Women – Inspiration for a Safe Chennai’, which covered women’s empowerment, travel, public safety and the role of young citizens in creating safer public spaces.

Students, subsequently, took a ‘Safe Chennai’ pledge, committing themselves to values of respect, equality, safety and responsible civic participation. Corporation Commissioner GS Sameeran said, “The Gender and Policy Lab has an important role in incorporating gender considerations into the Corporation’s planning. Though the city has undergone significant development, we’re still keen on working with denizens to create a safer Chennai for women.”