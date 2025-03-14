SACAS celebrates academic triumph at Graduation Day

CHENNAI: S. A. College of Arts & Science (SACAS) marked a momentous occasion with its Graduation Day, celebrating the academic achievements of 350 graduates. The event, held at the college premises, was graced by the distinguished presence of Dr. Irai Anbu, Former Chief Secretary to the Government of Tamil Nadu, as the Chief Guest.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Irai Anbu delivered an inspiring speech, emphasizing the role of perseverance, knowledge, and character in shaping a successful career. His words resonated deeply with the graduating students, motivating them to contribute meaningfully to society.

The ceremony commenced with a formal academic procession, followed by an invocation and a warm welcome address. The dignitaries on the dais included Thiru S. Gopinath, Joint Secretary; Dr. V. Sayi Satyavathi, Director; Dr. Malathi Selvakkumar, Principal; and Mr. P. Venkatesh Raja, Correspondent. The administration extended their heartfelt congratulations to the graduates, acknowledging their hard work and commitment.

Degrees were ceremoniously conferred upon the students, who beamed with pride as they received their certificates, marking the culmination of their academic journey. The event also recognized meritorious students for their exceptional achievements.

With graduates poised to embark on new professional and academic endeavors, the celebration symbolized not just an end, but a promising new beginning. The ceremony concluded with the National Anthem, leaving an indelible mark on the attendees.

SACAS continues to stand as a beacon of academic excellence, nurturing future leaders across diverse fields.