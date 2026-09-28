Rs 6,770 crore audit gaps in local bodies

The Greater Chennai Corporation fared badly with an income of Rs 4,431.80 crore against expenditure of Rs 5,295.01 crore in 2024-25, resulting in an annual deficit of Rs 863.21 crore. Its accumulated deficit stood at Rs 3,567.52 crore as of March 31,

The department raised 1,82,450 audit observations during the year, but only Rs 1.28 crore had been recovered in cash against objections settled as of May 31, 2026. Of the 4,229 institutions due for audit, scrutiny was completed in 4,217.

The audit identified seven major GCC observations totalling Rs 2.76 crore, including tender-procedure violations, delays in property-tax assessment and in the revision of demands, payments for road renovation work, deployment of conservancy workers for office duties, excess payment to a contractor, and expenditure on closed Micro Compost Centres.

Procurement practices also came under the scanner. The audit questioned Rs 20.09 crore spent through quotation-based procurement and execution of works in GCC zones and schools, instead of the open e-tender process prescribed under the Tamil Nadu Transparency in Tenders Act and Rules.

Procurement for the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme was also flagged. The audit found that vegetables and other raw materials were procured through quotations rather than directly from the designated government agencies, as prescribed. The GCC maintained that the purchases were made through the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation and the Tamil Nadu State Palm Jaggery and Fibre Sales Cooperative Federation, citing Chief Secretary's guidelines. The objection remains pending for government orders.