Rs 650 cr allocated to Chennai Corporation to improve school infra, establish parks: Minister KN Nehru

CHENNAI: Minister for Municipal Administration KN Nehru on Tuesday announced the allocation of around Rs 650 crore to the Greater Chennai Corporation to carry out several new projects including infrastructure improvement of schools, establish parks, and set up rain harvesting facilities.

During the demand for grants for his department, the minister told the House that Rs 200 crore had been earmarked to construct 200 km of pedestrian platforms for children and elderly to use it safely.

The minister stated that his department had allocated Rs 75 crore to improve the infrastructure of schools by constructing additional classrooms. “To improve the ground water level, Rs 52 crore will be spent to set up parks and establish rain harvesting infrastructure at various places. Additionally, Rs 120 crore will also be spent to improve the level of waterbodies under the GCC,” he said. “At the same time, mini stadiums will be constructed in each zone for Rs 45 crore.”

Meat markets in Villivakkam, Kallikuppam and Saidapet will be modernised at a cost of Rs 60 crore. “As a part of flood mitigation measures, the walls in canals at Virugambakkam and Otteri will be strengthened besides installing safety fences along the waterbodies for Rs 95 crore,” added Nehru.

All the existing and old sewage treatment plants in Chennai will be modernised at Rs 740 crore. A new drinking water purification plant will be set up at Tambaram at Rs 30 crore. “And, the existing drinking water purification plant at Puzhal will be modernised for Rs 430.12 crore with private partnership,” he stated.