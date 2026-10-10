Rs 62.26 lakh investment fraud: Two held in Hyderabad for conning Chennai elderly man

After realising he was conned, he filed a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal. A case was registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station of Chennai Central Crime Branch (CCB).

Investigation revealed that over Rs 14 lakh had gone to the accounts of Mohammed Tariq Ali (50) and his friend Manish Kumar (45) of Doodh Bowli, Hyderabad. The police investigation revealed that Tariq Ali's account had received Rs 1.48 crore in three months and Manish's Rs 63.72 lakh in three weeks from victims across India.

The police said Tariq Ali converted fraud money into cryptocurrency via Binance and sent it to the scam gang after taking a 20 per cent commission. The probe also found that after his account was frozen, he had opened accounts in his friend's name to continue the fraud. Last week, a special team went to Hyderabad and arrested both men.