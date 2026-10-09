Karnataka man cheats Chennai firm of Rs 2.6 crore promising imported car, arrested

The police registered a case based on a complaint from T Ramkumar (45), a director of the firm that is reportedly linked to a minister in the State Cabinet. In 2024, the company decided to buy a Toyota Land Cruiser 300 ZX for official use and approached the arrested accused, Anup Sumith Fernandez from Karnataka.

Anup promised to get the imported car through a private company in Hyderabad and assured that the vehicle would be delivered within 40 days after full payment. Believing him, Ramkumar transferred a total of Rs 2.6 crore in two instalments.