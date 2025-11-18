Wonderla to open Rs 611-crore amusement park in Chennai

CHENNAI: Amusement park chain Wonderla Holidays is set to open its fifth project in Chennai from Dec 2, into which it has invested Rs 611 crore.

On Tuesday it announced the launch of its ambitious project 'Wonderla Chennai,' marking a futuristic milestone in India’s family entertainment landscape.

Spanning across 64.30 acre (of which 37 acres are developed) along Chennai’s Old Mahabalipuram Road and built with an investment of over Rs 611 crore, Wonderla Chennai represents a bold new chapter, blending a fusion of futuristic innovation and ancient Tamil architecture.

The park will be officially inaugurated on December 1, 2025 by Chief Minister MK Stalin along with other dignitaries, and will open to the public on December 2, 2025.

Wonderla Chennai features 43 world-class rides across high thrill, family, kids, and water categories, built to entertain up to 6,500 visitors daily. Tickets for Wonderla Chennai start at a base price of Rs 1,489.

Arun K Chittilappilly (executive chairman & MD) said, “Wonderla Chennai is the culmination of a decade-long dream, made possible through the continued support and encouragement of the Government of Tamil Nadu.”

Dheeran Choudhary, COO, Wonderla Holidays, said, “Beyond rides and attractions, we want Wonderla Chennai to become a destination for celebration, a place where families and communities come together to mark festivals, milestones, and shared moments of joy.”