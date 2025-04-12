Rs 5,000-cr natural gas pipeline for Chennai gets conditional CRZ clearance

CHENNAI: The proposed natural gas pipeline project for Chennai has received a conditional CRZ (Coastal Regulation Zone) clearance from the expert appraisal committee (EAC) of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

As per the minutes of the meeting, the EAC has suggested Torrent Gas Chennai Private Limited (project proponent), which is the implementing agency, to execute the project using horizontal directional drilling (HDD) instead of the cut-and-cover method. Following the suggestion, the project proponent should use the HDD method for the pipeline sections in CRZ-IB and CRZ-IVB areas.

Additionally, the committee advised the PP to implement HDD in all feasible locations to minimise environmental impacts. Apart from HDD, a no-objection certificate has been mandated from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB).

The underground natural gas pipeline, which will be implemented at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore will connect Vettuvankeni and Nettukuppam through Neelankarai, Kottivakkam, Thiruvanmiyur, Adayar, Chepauk, Parry's Corner, Royapuram, Tondiarpet, Tiruvottiyur, and Ennore. Of the total 466-km pipeline, about 260km of pipeline falls under the coastal regulation zone.

Once implemented, the pipeline will carry piped natural gas (PNG) to households, villages, industries and commercial establishments.

"Increasing the share of natural gas in the energy mix to 15% is the topmost priority for the Government of India. It will reduce India’s reliance on crude oil imports by substituting oil products in industrial and residential applications. Led by impetus from the Government of India and the state governments, natural gas is steadily emerging as a fuel of choice," the proposal said.

The project proponent has informed the government that the pipelines will be laid parallel to existing roads, and frequent patrolling will be done to ensure the integrity of the pipelines. Moreover, the CNG station will have a fire and gas detection system, CO2 flooding system, and portable fire extinguishers to protect the pipeline system and CNG stations.