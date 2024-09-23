Rs 4,800 cr Madras Race Club land to be transformed into 118-acre eco-park, says govt

CHENNAI: The Madras Race Course club, one of the oldest race courses in India, will soon transform into a mega ecological park, with the State government issuing an order to create a horticulture garden with green space and utilities for public use its 118-acre land in Guindy.

In an official release, the government said, "In order to set up excellent parks with green spaces and public utilities in the land acquired after cancelling the land lease, the State government has issued an order to transfer the 118 acres of land, worth Rs 4,832 crore, to the Department of Horticulture and Plantation Crops."

Chennai city, which has a population of 86.9 lakhs as per the 2011 census, has a per capita green cover of only 1.03 square metres. The city’s green area, including forests, parks, playgrounds and open spaces, is only 6.7 per cent of the total area, which is very less compared to other cities.

"Based on the need to increase Chennai’s green cover, it has become essential to create parks and green spaces considering the population density and growth. Creating a large-scale park in the city promotes environmental sustainability and public health," the statement said.

It also pointed out that the State government has an important role to play in protecting future generations by creating green spaces and maintaining public parks to improve the overall quality of life of city residents and create numerous benefits for future generations.

The Race Course Club came under the government's control after the Revenue Department sealed it following the Madras High Court's order for non-payment of rental arrears of Rs 730 crore.

It may be noted that after speaking with urban planning and other experts, DT Next had proposed setting up a Central Park on the land. In an article dated September 12, 2024, the paper had said the government might have found a solution to the lung space problem of the 'choking' Chennai city, which accommodates over a fifth of the population of the most urbanised large State (48.45% of the State population lives in cities as per 2011 census) in the country.

In 1946, the land measuring 160.86 acres was given on lease for 99 years to the club at Rs 614.13 annual rent. Later, the Mambalam-Guindy Tahsildar sent a notice to the club asking it to pay the revised rent from December 18, 1970.

In response to the notice, the MRC stated that the agreement made in 1946 contained no clause regarding rent hikes. Rejecting the contention, the government issued a notice demanding the payment of Rs 730.85 crore as arrears of rent till 2017.

The club then moved the Madras High Court against it, but the court held that the government has the authority to increase the rent based on the market value and ordered the club administration to pay the arrears.