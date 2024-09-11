Land retrieved from Madras Race Club could be Chennai's new lung

CHENNAI: In choosing to retrieve the 148 acres of leased land from Madras Race Club (MRC), the Tamil Nadu government might have stumbled upon a gold mine. And with it, it might have found a solution to the lung space problem of a 'choking' Chennai city, which accommodates over a fifth of the population of the most urbanized large state (48.45% of the state population lives in cities as per 2011 census) in the country.

Planners of the government, when they get back to the drawing board to ruminate on the utilization of the land long lost to the elite racing aficionado but now 'retrieved', should it finally happen, would do well to consider developing a Central Park in the city, replicating the New York Central Park or central parks of major cities across the world, instead of squandering the opportunity by developing vast concrete jungles.

Also read: Madras Race Club in Guindy sealed due to non-payment of rental arrears of Rs 730 crore

Bureaucrats involved in state policy and planning in the past also concurred that a central park was long overdue and exploiting it for any other wannabe skyscrapers would be a wasted opportunity. One cannot avoid musing on their fears considering that Chennai only has a lung space of a little over five percent, an abysmal low compared to some of the developed and most urbanized cities which easily have over 20% world over.

Former additional chief secretary of the Municipal Administration and Water Supply department of Tamil Nadu Ashok Vardhan Shetty says; "The land must not be used for developing office or commercial space or even housing projects. The land must not be leased to anyone else for commercial activity. Chennai does not have enough green space. The government could develop a central park modelled after New York Central Park or Stanley Park in Vancouver with hiking trails and even allow people to go on a picnic. It would be a very useful green space in the middle of the city."

Also read: Rs 730 crore rental arrears: Madras HC suspends sealing of Madras Race Club

Adding that the park would also act as a sponge absorbing rainwater and serve the purpose of a flood control measure, Ashok Vardhan Shetty said that the authorities could develop artificial ponds within the park and the wooded areas absorb 5.5 times more water than the built up area and hence solve the flooding problem in the neighbourhood during the rainy season. The government could construct an auditorium and sports facilities like basketball, tennis or badminton courts dispersed across the park. In any case, the government must make it a rule of thumb that the recreational space does not occupy more than 10 to 15% of the total park area and close to 90% of the park remains green and blue space, Shetty added. Arguing that it would be a cheaper way of augmenting the city's lung space, the former MAWS secretary cited how major cities like London and Singapore have 27% and 46% lung space.

Echoing similar views, retired IAS officer G Balachandran who had worked in various capacities including the level of chief secretary in an eastern state said that a central park would be ideal if the land is retrieved. If not the Central Park, the government could consider a sporting complex, but definitely not a secretariat within the city. The secretariat must be developed far from the city, Balachandran added.

Parks across the world:

- Central Park in New York measures over 823 acres

- The famous El Retiro Park (125 hectares) at Madrid in Spain is spread across 125 acres.

- The famed Stanley Park in Vancouver is spread across 405 hectares.

- Tiergarten Park in Berlin, Germany measures 210 hectares

- Almost every European capital city has a spacious and lovely urban park

What the GO says:

At the time of lease, the lands were outside Chennai district/city in erstwhile Chengalpattu district. Now with the increased urbanization, the central district consisting of Greater Chennai Corporation and newly added villages of neighbouring districts has made the demised land occupy the heart of the city. The land now serves a limited purpose for a few individuals who are interested in horse racing, recreation and entertainment. It is in the overall public interest that such invaluable green space occupied by the race course grounds is made accessible to the larger public of Chennai by provision of public utilities, public offices, public gardens and public open spaces.

Violations by MRC:

Of the 160.86 acres leased to MRC, an extent of 4.90 acres given to Aquatic complex and 3.86 acres to TN Slum Clearance Board and 3.78 acres left for public road purposes. Remaining 148.32 acres must be in MRC possession. But, there are more encroachments in the leased land.

1) As per clause III of the March 8, 1946 dated lease agreement, the premises must be used only for horse racing and such other recreations, games and sports and for no other purpose.

MRC constructed the Banquet hall/Kalyana Mandapam. Only MRC members are allowed to use club facilities, including laws, club house and banquet halls.

2) Clause IV does not permit underletting or part with possession of the demised premises or any part except for the purpose of grazing without prior permission in writing of the state revenue secretary

A total extent of 160.86 acres was leased out to MRC. No portion was handed over or leased out to Madras Gymkhana Club by the govt. MRC allowed MGC to continue its activities without govt permission in the leased premises.

3) As per clause V, lessee cannot erect any buildings or other creations without state revenue secretary's permission.

Buildings in the club lands have been constructed with govt permission, but without local panchayat permission. Some buildings may have been constructed with panchayat approval but without govt permission. Some buildings were constructed without either govt or panchayat approval.