Rs 2.5 cr grant for Chennai Press Club; journalists’ pension hiked

CHENNAI: In a major gesture of support for the journalist fraternity, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday announced a grant of Rs 2.5 crore for the development of infrastructure at the Chennai Press Club (CPC).

The announcement was made during the prize distribution ceremony of a cricket tournament organised by the CPC, held at its campus at Chepauk here.

Talking to reporters, Udhayanidhi said the allocation was sanctioned under the directive of Chief Minister Stalin, with the objective of enhancing the amenities and facilities available to working journalists. “The media plays a pivotal role in upholding democracy. The CM strongly believes in empowering the press and ensuring that journalists have access to the infrastructure they deserve,” he said.

The Deputy CM also used the occasion to announce an increase in the monthly pension for journalists, raising it from Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000. Udhayanidhi, who handed over trophies and prize money to the winning teams of the cricket tournament, lauded the Chennai Press Club for promoting camaraderie through sports.

“Engaging in such initiatives not only strengthens professional bonds but also underscores the vibrant spirit of the journalist community,” he noted.