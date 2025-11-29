Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|29 Nov 2025 7:55 AM IST
    Rs 13 lakh stolen from parked car in Chengalpattu
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: Unidentified men broke a car window and escaped with 13 lakh cash in broad daylight near the Acharapakkam Sub-Registrar Office on Friday.

    Sheikh Dawood, a resident of Nemmeli near Chengalpattu, was at the Sub-Registrar's office to sell land. He received Rs 13 lakh from the buyer and kept the cash bag on the seat of his car parked near the office.

    He stepped away briefly and returned a short while later. He was shocked to find the car's side window shattered.

    The bag containing the cash had been stolen. No people nearby seemed to have witnessed the theft. Acharapakkam Police have registered a case.

    DTNEXT Bureau

