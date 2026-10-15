Royapuram merchants stage road roko, demand removal of street vendors from MC Road

The demonstration was organised to demand the immediate removal of street vendor encroachments from the pedestrian plaza footpaths on Monegar Choultry Road (MC Road). The protest caused significant traffic disruptions in the area.

Police personnel and Royapuram MLA K Vijay Dhamu rushed to the scene to hold talks with the demonstrators. While protesters demanded the immediate removal of vendors, Dhamu assured the merchants that vendors would be relocated from MC Road following Deepavali.

Addressing the media after discussions, Dhamu explained, “Vendors are underprivileged individuals who set up stalls using high-interest loans. So, the decision to temporarily permit street vendors to operate until Deepavali was made on humanitarian grounds. Alternative spaces will be arranged for them after the festival.”