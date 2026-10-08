Chennai Citizen Connect: George Town passengers bear brunt of illegal parking near bus stops

A passenger, Sudha, said, “Some are forced to stand on the road while waiting for buses. Senior citizens and others face difficulties as they have to walk around the parked vehicles. As there is not enough space for parking, vehicles being parked in public areas are also causing traffic congestion.”

Another resident said vehicles belonging to people living in the area as well as travel agencies were being parked along the roadside despite police warnings. “Police officials have already warned people against parking vehicles in the area, but without enforcement, it’s all mere words,” lamented resident Nagalakshmi.

Meanwhile, motorists travelling from the Bharathi Women’s College junction towards the temporary Royapuram bus stop have also been accused of violating the one-way traffic rule. Residents said such violations lead to accidents near the Linghi Chetty Street turn close to the bus stop.