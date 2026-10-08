Chennai Citizen Connect: George Town passengers bear brunt of illegal parking near bus stops

CHENNAI: Illegal parking near the Thambu (C) Street and Collectorate Office bus stops on Ibrahim Sahib Road and Rajaji Road has made it almost impossible for buses to pick up or drop off passengers, leading to traffic congestion in the area.
The problem has intensified due to a substantial increase in public movement and the number of buses operating through the area after the temporary Royapuram bus terminus was established on Ibrahim Sahib Main Road.
As vehicles are parked daily along the roads near both bus stops, the buses that stop to pick up or drop off passengers cause traffic snarls. Passengers also have to navigate around parked vehicles, with some forced to stand on the carriageway while waiting for buses.
A passenger, Sudha, said, “Some are forced to stand on the road while waiting for buses. Senior citizens and others face difficulties as they have to walk around the parked vehicles. As there is not enough space for parking, vehicles being parked in public areas are also causing traffic congestion.”
Another resident said vehicles belonging to people living in the area as well as travel agencies were being parked along the roadside despite police warnings. “Police officials have already warned people against parking vehicles in the area, but without enforcement, it’s all mere words,” lamented resident Nagalakshmi.
Meanwhile, motorists travelling from the Bharathi Women’s College junction towards the temporary Royapuram bus stop have also been accused of violating the one-way traffic rule. Residents said such violations lead to accidents near the Linghi Chetty Street turn close to the bus stop.
A traffic police official told DT Next that vehicles parked near the bus stops would be removed at the earliest. “Appropriate fines will be imposed on those who violate the rules by parking vehicles in the area,” the official said.
Another resident said vehicles belonging to people living in the area, as well as travel agencies, were being parked along the roadside despite police warnings.