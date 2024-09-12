Royapuram: Cleanliness workers hold protest against privatising solid waste management

CHENNAI: Hundreds of cleanliness workers along with Chennai Corporation Red Flag Union staged a protest at north regional office of Royapuram (Zone 5) on Wednesday against the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) for privatising solid waste management and not providing basic amenities for conservancy workers.

“We’re not even given a broom and gloves. We’re forced to buy them with our money, which we cannot afford with our meagre salary. Even if the vehicle is not functioning, we’re told to repair it,” said Sarala, a cleanliness worker. “We don’t have access to basic amenities like drinking water or toilets. Most of the time, toilets are either closed or authorities have the key. So, we’re forced to go home to use the toilet.”

Workers complained that though the working hours were between 6.30 am and 1.30 pm, they are forced to work till 5 pm daily. “The civic body does not pay us overtime. If we take sick leave, it’s cut from our salary,” lamented a worker. “We’re asked to work even on government holidays. To compensate, we work for two shifts to get the full salary.”

If the zone is handed over to private contractors, the situation would worsen as already seen by other workers in privatised zones, opined T Srinivasan, general secretary of Chennai Corporation Red Flag Union. “There is already a shortage in manpower. For instance, workers used to clean 10 streets but now they clean at least 20 streets/day. They don’t get any benefits from any government schemes. Authorities must ensure cleanliness workers receive welfare benefits,” he added.