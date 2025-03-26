Royal Madras Yacht Club to chart international waters with offshore expedition to Sri Lanka

CHENNAI: A year after becoming the first club to be crowned the civilian champion of the UNIFI Capital Offshore Regatta, the Royal Madras Yacht Club (RMYC) is set to further enhance its strong reputation by conducting an international offshore expedition from Madras to Sri Lanka and back, making it the first club in India to undertake such a venture.

The expedition is scheduled to be flagged off in the early hours of March 31 by GOC Dakshin Bharat Area Lieutenant General Karanbir Singh Brar. Running until April 7, the event will see participation from top sailors of the RMYC. As part of an exposure tour organised by RMYC, NCC cadets from the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry directorate will have the opportunity to join the expedition up to Nagapattinam, accompanied by officers from the Indian Coast Guard.

“It is a great celebration, and it’s very exciting. We have initiated training for both parties, and everyone is looking forward to the expedition,” said Leela Shankar to DT Next. Leela is the host facilitator and trainer at RMYC, a key member of the expedition team, and is in charge of logistics and on-water support.

The expedition will be led by Captain Vivek Shanbhag, with the team setting course for Kankesanturai in Sri Lanka using J/80 sailboats. Over the years, RMYC has been expanding its fleet, recently adding another J/80 sailboat, bringing its total to five—all of which will be utilised for this expedition. The journey is set to make stops at Poompuhar and Nagapattinam along the way.

RMYC has a history of record-setting expeditions in recent years. One of its most significant ventures took place in 2022, when the club collaborated with the Tamil Nadu Commando Force and the Coastal Security Group for a 1,000-nautical-mile expedition from Madras to Rameswaram and back. Following this, during the Golden Jubilee celebrations of women’s induction into the Tamil Nadu Police Force, RMYC organised another milestone expedition featuring an all-women police team. Both of these expeditions are recognised in the London Book of World Records.

The latest expedition is being supported by the Indian Navy and aims to strengthen ties between the neighbouring countries while also showcasing the spirit of sailing.