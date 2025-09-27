Row over auto stand, parking space impedes Doveton Flyover renovation

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation’s (GCC) ongoing renovation of the Doveton Flyover in Purasawalkam, sanctioned at Rs 2.5 crore, has run into unexpected hurdles.

While the civic body began work in August to strengthen the decades-old structure and improve traffic flow, the contractor has complained that unauthorised auto-stand hinders the operation while the shop owners nearby demand parking space below the flyover.

The civic body awarded the renovation contract to Kentari Infra, and work commenced on August 5, with a completion period of one year. According to the contractor, members of the unauthorised auto stands have refused to vacate the stand beneath the flyover and continue to park their vehicles on the road, causing traffic congestion at the junction of Purasawalkam High Road and Perambur Barracks Road underneath the Doveton Flyover.

The auto drivers claim that the stand started functioning six years ago after obtaining permission from the police. “The contractor was instructed to remove the name board of the stand, and we obeyed. We’re not causing any hindrance to the ongoing work, as we park our autos on the road,” stated an auto driver.

Another driver added, “The festival season is approaching, and a large number of people will start their shopping from next month. Autos will not be queued in one area and will continue to pick up customers around the locality. Moreover, the work is proceeding rapidly at night,” explained another driver from Pulianthope.

Commercial establishment owners raised concerns over the lack of parking for their customers, which adversely affects their business. “Deepavali, Christmas, and New Year are three major festivals coming up. Without a parking space, we’re losing customers. When a car and a bike are parked for a minute, it causes traffic congestion on both sides of Purasawalkam High Road,” said P Riship, a clothing shop owner. “If a disabled person wants to shop, they cannot walk long distances. So a parking space is essential below the flyover. A few days ago, we requested the officials and workers to expedite the renovation work.”

Workers at the site informed DT Next that they have compartmentalised the work to complete one stretch before moving to the next. “We’ve allowed the public to park vehicles beneath the flyover opposite Saravana Stores. After the renovation is complete, the area below the flyover in Purasawalkam High Road will be designated for car parking, while the space under the flyover on Hunters Road will be reserved for bike parking,” added a worker.

When contacted, GCC Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran told DT Next that he would look into the issue and consult with the officials.

Renovation work includes;

· Doveton Clock Tower revamping

· Park re-creation

· Flyover pillars beautification

· Colourful lighting underneath the bridge

· A mini food court

· Free car and bike parking

· Attractive LED walls on the bridge

· Lighting beautification for the bridge

· Aavin snack bar surrounding area beautification

· Overall painting beautification of the bridge