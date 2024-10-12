‘Route rivalry’: Minor arrested on murder charges of Presidency student

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|12 Oct 2024 5:01 PM GMT
    Representative Image of a person arrested

    CHENNAI: City police have arrested a 17-year-old minor in connection with the murder of A Sundar (21), a student of Presidency College who was grievously injured after he was attacked by a group of Pachaiyappas college students at Chennai suburban terminal (Moore market complex) last Friday.

    He succumbed to his injuries at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) early Wednesday.

    Five students of Pachaiyappas College - Eswar, Chandru, Kamaleswaran, Hariprasath and Yuvaraj- who were arrested by the Periamet police were booked under murder charges.

    DTNEXT Bureau

