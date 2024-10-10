'Route rivalry': Five students from Pachiyappa's college suspended

CHENNAI: Five students of Pachiyappa's college, who brutally attacked and murdered a student from Presidency college, were suspended from the institution.

A decision was taken in this regard in a high level meeting of college officials.

A Sundar (21), a student who was beaten up by students of Pachaiyappa's college last Friday, succumbed to the injuries at a hospital here on Wednesday.

Five students of Pachiyappa's college Eswar, Chandru, Kamaleswaran, Hariprasath and Yuvaraj were arrested and a murder case was registered.

Following the sad incident, more than 500 students of Presidency college staged a protest inside the campus on Wednesday demanding justice to Sundar.

However, Presidency college principal R Raman assured the students that the action against the culprits will be taken as per the law.

Sources from Pachiyappa's college said that the management have discussed with the Presidency college principal and other senior professors that such clash incidents between the students should not happen in the future.

"A meeting is expected to be held between Pachaiyappas college and Presidency college staff on coming Tuesday to discuss about the tragic incident and the frequent clash among the students", a senior professor from Pachiyappa's college, said seeking anonymity.

He said there will also be a meeting between the students and the college staff very soon in Pachiyappa's college to discuss the implications of "route thala" culture.