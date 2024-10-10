Presidency, Pachaiyappa’s claim they are working towards stopping 'route thala' culture

CHENNAI: After the inter-college clash a few days back in Chennai claimed the life of A Sundar (19) a college student, both the affected institutions - Presidency College and Pachaiyappa’s College – are keen on stopping the ‘route thala’ concept.

A Sundar, a student of Presidency College, was brutally attacked by a few students from Pachaiyappa’s on October 4 over the ‘route thala’ issue.

Reacting to the issue, Presidency College principal R Raman said that he had organised an urgent meeting with senior professors and asked them to immediately organise a meeting with students, teachers and parents meeting to find a way to stop this menace.

“Police will also be a part of the meeting, which will be conducted once or twice a month to create awareness among students about the implications of the ‘route thala’ concept. Students’ feedback will be crucial here. We’re also planning to call all the principals of colleges to get their opinions as well,” Raman added.

Former principal of Pachaiyappa’s College, S Kaliraj, said that forming a students’ union, which can be formed by conducting elections, will be the only solution to stop ‘route thala’ scenes. “A students’ union will get all the boys under the control of union leaders. The union will have student leaders from various places and the route thala concept will not work out,” he opined.

P Thirunavukkarasu, vice chairman, Association of University Teachers (AUT), alleged that there was no proper communication between professors and students at Pachiyappa’s College. “The teaching staff do not have access to the management either. Until this is resolved, such problems will continue,” he pointed out.

KB Mani, a former ‘route thala’ member and now working at an accounts firm in the city, said, “Back in the 90s, there were similar fights between students from different colleges but, it has never gotten this far. ‘Route thala’ has to be stopped immediately. Otherwise, students’ futures will be ruined.”