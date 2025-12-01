Rough seas, intermittent rain disrupt coastal life near Ponneri after Cyclone Ditwah

CHENNAI: Rough seas off Pazhaverkadu near Ponneri, with waves rising over five feet, have forced fishermen from more than 30 villages to stay ashore and secure over 3,000 boats, even as intermittent rain continues across Tiruvallur district in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah. A Level-3 cyclone alert remains in place.

The sea has remained turbulent for nearly a week, leaving fish markets at the Pazhaverkadu landing centre almost empty, with only previously caught fish available for sale, according to Daily Thanthi.

Cold winds and light, intermittent rain were reported across Pazhaverkadu, Meenchur, Kaattupalli, Ennore and Ponneri, which recorded around 2 cm of rainfall. Students commuting to schools and colleges faced difficulties on Monday due to the weather.