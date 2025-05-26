Rotary Club of Chennai Bharathi to empower small businesses, homepreneurs in wellness & sustainability

CHENNAI: The Rotary Club of Chennai Bharathi will be presenting Spark - Season 1, a signature initiative dedicated to supporting and promoting small businesses and homepreneurs in the wellness, sustainable, and traditional products sectors. Spark is not just an event; it’s a platform built to ignite ideas, foster collaborations, and create sustainable growth for entrepreneurs. This initiative is open to business owners who meet the eligibility criteria, and others can still explore ways to get involved.

The event will be held on June 7 at the CP Art Centre, Alwarpet. The finale will bring together a dynamic community of entrepreneurs, artists, and supporters for a day filled with learning, showcasing, pitching, and celebration. Participants will have the chance to network, gain insights, and pitch their products to a selected jury, with the best pitches winning cash prizes. The event will also feature performances by artists and musicians.

Participants can also book stalls to showcase and sell their products, offering visibility to a wider audience. All funds generated through Spark will go towards The Rotary Foundation (TRF) and service projects spearheaded by the Rotary Club of Chennai Bharathi. If you're a small business owner or homepreneur in the wellness or sustainable sector, contact 98845 26259 to be a part of it.