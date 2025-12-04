Rooftop solar scheme powers over 5,000 homes in Chennai, says Union Min

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy and Power Shripad Yesso Naik told the Lok Sabha on Wednesday that 5,307 rooftop solar systems have been installed in Chennai district under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana.

Responding to a question raised by South Chennai MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Naik said the scheme is demand-driven, allowing any residential consumer with a grid-connected electricity connection to apply through the National Portal. As of November 30, 2025, the Chennai district had received 6,394 applications, and the installations completed so far have benefited 7,357 households.

He said households can redeem the subsidy after inspection and approval by the local DISCOM. Once the application for redemption is submitted, the subsidy is released directly to the beneficiary’s bank account, normally within 15 days. In Tamil Nadu, systems installed under the scheme are covered by the net metering mechanism, allowing solar power generated to be adjusted against household consumption.