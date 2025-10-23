Roads to perdition: The terror of navigating through potholes, stagnated water in Chennai

CHENNAI: Heavy rains over the last couple of days have exposed the poor condition of the city roads, leaving several key stretches waterlogged and riddled with potholes. From south of the city to the north, residents have lamented damaged roads, inadequate drainage, and patchwork repairs that failed to withstand even moderate rain.

Civic activists and welfare associations have urged the Greater Chennai Corporation and the Highways department to coordinate efforts and implement a permanent and sustainable solution before the situation worsens.

The Velachery-Tambaram Main Road, one of the city’s busiest arterial stretches, had become nearly non-motorable after a spell of rain earlier this week. A 100-metre stretch near the Lotus Pond in Narayanapuram has been left battered.

“On Wednesday afternoon, Highways department levelled the road using gravel, but commuters continue to struggle. Officials should provide a lasting solution instead of quick fixes. The road near Jeyachandran showroom is also in bad shape,” said D Raman, a resident of Pallikaranai.

Another resident from Narayanapuram said rainwater had washed away cement used for roadworks, clogging SWDs and leaving iron pipes exposed. “Opposite Kamakoti Nagar, the First Main Road is badly damaged. Though work is going on to level the surface, the relief will be short-lived if drainage is not fixed,” the resident pointed out.

The Medavakkam Main Road has also turned hazardous, particularly beneath the flyover and around the Semmozhi Salai-Medavakkam junction, where potholes lead to water stagnation. “Water has been stagnant for two days near the Senthil Nagar Market. Officials are pumping it out, but the smell and slush make it unbearable,” fumed Latha, a flower vendor.

In Okkiyam Thoraipakkam, interior roads in over 10 residential colonies, including Kurmaran Kudil, Sai Nagar, Saibaba Colony and Devaraj Avenue, are in disrepair. “Roads are slushy and non-motorable. Women riding two-wheelers often skid and fall. In some places, new sewage pipelines have already been damaged,” said S Swaminath, secretary, Confederation of Sholinganallur Constituency RWAs.

Similar complaints have emerged from Nerkundram, where motorists navigating Matha Church Road faced potholes and stagnant water. Stray cattle and uncleared garbage mixed with sewage worsened the chaos.

At Koyambedu Market, road damage has intensified due to Metro Rail construction. The Kaliamman Koil Street stretch from Koyambedu Market to Chinmaya Nagar has become difficult to traverse. In Virugambakkam’s Sri Ayyappa Nagar First Main Road, residents placed a tree trunk in the middle of the road to warn motorists about a submerged pothole.

In Kolathur, which is CM Stalin’s constituency, the condition of Paper Mills Road remains deplorable, with deep potholes dotting the stretch between Retteri and Siva Elango Road junction. Commuters said the damaged and narrow carriageway makes travel difficult, particularly during rains.

“Apart from being narrow, the road surface is always in bad shape. Driving here becomes risky whenever it rains,” said an autorickshaw driver who regularly plies along the route.

In Perambur, Ramachandran Street and Patel Road Lane leading to Ayyappan Temple have remained waterlogged for days, with sewage overflowing from manholes. “The road gradient is flawed, and flooding occurs after every shower. Though the road was re-laid before the Lok Sabha elections, it was later dug up to replace water mains. The GCC and CMWSSB have to upgrade the downstream sewer mains before redeveloping upstream infrastructure and also restore the roads after the monsoon,” opined C Raghukumar, convenor, Perambur Neighbourhood Development Forum.

Overflowing from Cooum, water stagnates in Padikuppam

At Padikuppam Rail Nagar causeway, residents complained of overflowing water from the Cooum river. Though barricades were placed to block entry, many continued to wade through the water as the alternative route stretched nearly 2 km. A temporary bridge, built earlier, has become unsafe in the rains, while work on a new bridge connecting Padikuppam Road and School Nagar in Anna Nagar West Extension is still in progress. A resident said she was worried about sending her children to school as the river had overflowed. “We don’t know how to bring the kids safely across,” she said.