Roads near Egmore railway station choc-a-bloc with haphazard parking

CHENNAI: The roads surrounding the bustling Egmore Railway Station and Bus Stand are severely congested and unsafe due to the rampant and illegal parking of two-wheelers.

A visit to Gandhi Irwin Road showcased haphazard roadside parking, significantly reducing the road's width and obstructing the flow of traffic. This illegal parking eliminates footpath space, forcing pedestrians, including the differently-abled and visually impaired, to walk on the busy roadway, further escalating the risk of accidents and compounding traffic jams.

When questioned, some individuals parking their vehicles admitted to stopping briefly to purchase goods or to drop off friends and relatives at the transit hubs. However, their temporary convenience creates a lasting ripple effect of disruption for the public.

A primary reason for this congestion is the deliberate avoidance of designated paid parking facilities. Despite the availability of a dedicated two-wheeler parking area at the railway station and another nearby where a nominal fee is charged, many individuals choose to park their vehicles on the roadside to avoid payment.

A traffic police official confirmed that the issue is on their radar. "Action is being taken, and we are regularly removing illegally parked two-wheelers from the roadsides," the officer stated. Nevertheless, the problem persists, with improperly parked vehicles continuing to create daily traffic hazards in the transit area.